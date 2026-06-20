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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Hunt on for gang that kidnapped, robbed man of Rs 1.09 crore

The incident occurred on the night of June 15 near Kuduregere Colony off Kunigal Road.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakakidnapped

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