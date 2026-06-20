Bengaluru: Hunt on for gang that kidnapped, robbed man of Rs 1.09 crore

<p>Bengaluru: Two teams from the Madanayakanahalli police station are tracing a gang of seven who allegedly kidnapped and robbed a man of Rs 1.09 crore at knifepoint.</p>.<p>"Efforts are underway to trace the suspects. It has been verified that the incident did occur as narrated by the complainant," a senior police officer told DH.</p>.<p>"Once the suspects are traced and arrested, the source of the stolen money, the exact amount and the motive behind the crime would be clear soon."</p>.<p>The incident occurred on the night of June 15 near Kuduregere Colony off Kunigal Road.</p>.<p>The victim, 41-year-old RI Shivashankar, who ran D-360 security agency in Yeshwantpur, was in his car with his driver, Chethan.</p>.<p>Shivashankar was going home after collecting Rs 74 lakh from a hotel in Yelahanka. He told the police he was planning to start a company named ANRC (American Nuclear Research Centre) with associates from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Mohammed Parvez, Jipson, and Aleem. The money was meant for the new venture. </p>.<p>The suspects waylaid and abducted him, taking him to a forest near Nelamangala. They then threatened and forced him to contact his wife, instructing her to hand over Rs 35 lakh kept at home. Shivashankar alleged the gang robbed him of Rs 1.09 crore in all.</p>.<p>Madanayakanahalli police registered a case under Sections 140(2) (kidnapping/abduction) and 310(2) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>Investigators also found that the VV Puram police had booked Shivashankar in a cheating case related to antique tumblers last year. They suspect the stolen money may be linked to this and have not ruled out an insider angle.</p>