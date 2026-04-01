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Bengaluru-Hyderabad train travel set to become faster

The sectional speed limit between KSR Bengaluru and Jolarpettai (144 km) was previously increased to 130 kmph.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 21:47 IST
India NewsBengaluruHyderabadtrain

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