<p>Bengaluru: Trains are set to run faster between Bengaluru and Hyderabad as the railways has raised the maximum permissible speed between Yelahanka and Dharmavaram. </p>.<p>The South Western Railway's (SWR) Chief Track Engineer, Sunil N Maske, stated in an official letter on Tuesday that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) had sanctioned raising the sectional speed between Yelahanka and Dharmavaram from 110 to 130 kmph. </p>.<p>The higher speed will apply to 132.2 km on the up line and 160.92 km on the down line, according to the letter verified by DH. </p>.Bengaluru: LPG prices soar, pumps shut, wait for your auto may get longer.<p>The SWR flattened the curves and gradients to increase the sectional speed. </p>.<p>The sectional speed limit between KSR Bengaluru and Jolarpettai (144 km) was previously increased to 130 kmph. The SWR later increased the operational speed of superfast and premium trains on the route, reducing travel time. </p>.<p>Higher speed on the Yelahanka-Dharmavaram route is expected to accelerate trains between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Vande Bharat, Duronto and other trains will likely benefit. </p>