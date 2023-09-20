Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat from September 25; won't run via Raichur

Karnataka is set to get its third Vande Bharat Express on September 25, linking the tech hubs of Bengaluru and Hyderabad, railway officials said on Wednesday.

The premium, semi-high-speed train will take 8.30 hours at an average speed of 71.74 kmph to cover 609.81 km between Yeshwantpur and Kacheguda, an hour faster than the current fastest train (Duronto Express). However, it will not stop at any other station in Karnataka. Railway enthusiasts had hoped that the train would run via Raichur and stop at Yelahanka.

The train will be operated by the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) and will have its primary maintenance at Kacheguda. It will be flagged off at Kacheguda on September 24 and will stop at almost all major stops en route that day. Commercial operations will begin the next day, an official in the SCR said.