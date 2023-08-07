Bengaluru: Hyderabad woman detained for drunk driving claims she wasn't driving

A 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad was detained by traffic police for drunk driving on Saturday night, though she claimed she didn’t drive after drinking.
The woman arrived in Bengaluru in May and has been staying in Kaggalipura. She visited Church Street on Saturday night with a friend. She parked her Andhra Pradesh-registered car in a no-parking area and went around.
When she returned to the car, she found the car clamped by the traffic police. Later, she was involved in an argument with a traffic police constable. A woman constable arrived at the location and took her to the Cubbon Park police station.
A breathalyser test showed 63 per cent alcohol content in her blood. Police issued her a challan for drunk driving, confiscated her car and let her go.
Speaking to DH, she stressed that she didn't drive the car in a drunken state. "It was my first time on Church Street and I had no idea it was a no-parking zone. However, I was detained for drunk driving when I didn’t drive the car.”
According to her, the woman constable asked her to reverse the car, so she moved the vehicle. "Police tried to remove the clamp but couldn’t unlock it. We fetched tools from my car and had to break the clamp before they took my car as well," she added.
A police officer who investigated the case disputed her claims and said she tried to move the car while it was still clamped. “Traffic police detained her after she tried to move the car,” he added.
“We have it all recorded on the body camera. She was fined after she tried to move the vehicle by herself,” he said.