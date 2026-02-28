<p>Bengaluru: An Ikebana exhibition titled ‘Risshun’ was inaugurated at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden on Friday.</p>.<p>The three-day exhibition, organised by the Sogetsu School of Ikebana, is being held at the Marigowda Memorial Hall and is open to visitors from 11 am to 6 pm.</p>.<p>Ikebana is the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement.</p>.<p>The show features over 60 Ikebana arrangements created by about 30 members of the school.</p>.<p>"All of us who have completed varying degrees of courses in Ikebana gathered on Thursday to make the arrangements from all natural ingredients. Each of us made two arrangements," said S Susheela, treasurer of the school. She added that participants are in the age group of 14 to 86 years.</p>.<p>The school organises similar exhibitions every two years and entry is free for the public. This year, members are also contributing funds towards Aaraike Charitable Trust, a non-profit organisation working for the welfare of homeless and underprivileged children.</p>