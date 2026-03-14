<p>Officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department seized 45 LPG cylinders that were allegedly stocked illegally at a shop in Peenya on Friday.</p><p>A senior police officer said that based on a tip off, Prasanna Kumar, a Food Inspector attached to the Bengaluru North office, filed a complaint stating that he, along with staff conducted an inspection at Shri Vinayak Gas Agency on Chokkasandra Main Road and during the inspection, officials found 45 cylinders (about 498.5 kg) belonging to private companies and stored without a valid licence.</p>.LPG crisis triggers migrant worker exodus from Kerala ahead of Ramzan, polls.<p>The owner identified as Janardhan was present at the shop and failed to produce dealership documents, bills, or authorisation for gas distribution.</p><p>Officials also found that the cylinders were stored in a densely populated area without proper safety measures, in violation of regulations. He has been booked and further investigations are on, the police officer added.</p><p>Following the complaint, Peenya police registered a case under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and provisions of the LPG (Supply and Distribution Regulation) Order, 2000.</p>