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Bengaluru: Illegal LPG cylinder stock seized in Peenya; owner booked

Officials also found that the cylinders were stored in a densely populated area without proper safety measures, in violation of regulations.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 11:32 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 11:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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