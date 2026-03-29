<p>Bengaluru: Sugama Sanchara’ - Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s pet project - received the lion’s share of the Rs 635 crore funds in the maiden budget presented by Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) for 2026-27 on Saturday. </p>.<p>The project involves building new roads along the stormwater drain buffer zones, elevated corridors etc. The allocation is also significant as it matches total funds earmarked by four other corporations combined. </p>.<p>According to budget documents, the West City Corporation, which has 112 wards, has pegged a total outlay of Rs 4,732 crore and earmarked about 60% of the total expenditure for infrastructure projects mostly roadworks. It estimates a revenue surplus of just Rs 8 lakh. </p>.<p>Presenting the budget, Corporation Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra recalled the significance of all 10 assembly constituencies that the civic body covers. </p>.<p>To keep the MLAs in good humour, the budget has earmarked a small grant for a different types of projects in all assembly segments such as 50-bed hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Rs 5 crore each for Malleswaram and RR Nagar, Rs 4 crore for Dasarahalli, Rs 5 crore for developing Dr Rajkumar Kalakshetra in Rajajinagar and Rs 3 crore for completing observation tower in Kumaraswamy Park, Basavanagudi, among others. </p>.<p>To meet the demands from ward leaders, the budget has set aside Rs 2.25 crore each for all 112 wards. In all, the corporation has earmarked Rs 253.5 crore to be spent on desilting drains, fixing footpaths etc. Similar grants have also been provided by other corporations. </p>.<p>In all, the budget has set aside Rs 2,834.67 crore for public works and developmental activities. Almost half this allocation is a state government grant. The budget has proposed widening of eight roads, including Ittamadu Road, Kurubarahalli Main Road, Mahalashmipura Access Road and Herohalli Access Road, but the budget has set aside only Rs 8 crore for the civil work and Rs 20 crore for land acquisition. </p>.<p>A budgetary allocation of Rs 2 crore was made for improving the condition of Gorguntepalya Junction. Speaking to the reporters, Rajendra said the corporation would add one new lane at the junction by taking possession of private land. The extra lane, he said, would help the traffic moving towards Nagarabhavi. </p>.<p>During the presentation of the budget, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao delivered the welcome address. Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar and MLC MR Seetharam were in attendance. </p>.<p><strong>Highlights - major announcements </strong></p><p>Rs 25 cr for mechanical sweepers </p><p>Rs 10.50 cr for Kempegowda Study Centre </p><p>Rs 5 cr for removing silt and clearing encroachments from Yediyur and Chikkallasandra lakes </p><p> Rs 1 cr to construct new bridge across the drain in Vidyanagar, Peenya Industrial Area </p><p>10 towing vehicles, one per assembly constituency on a contract basis </p><p>Rs 25 cr for construction of Kempegowda Bhavan in Hampinagar ward </p><p>Rs 10 cr for development of Kumbalagodu electric crematorium</p>