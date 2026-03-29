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Bengaluru: In West Corporation budget, DCM's pet project gets lion's share of funds

The project involves building new roads along the stormwater drain buffer zones, elevated corridors etc.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 20:45 IST
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GBA budget graphics
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Published 28 March 2026, 20:45 IST
BengaluruKarnatakabudget

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