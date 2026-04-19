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Bengaluru inches close to civic polls as GBA finalises electoral roll

A former councillor said the census work will be completed by mid-May.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:15 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 01:15 IST
BengaluruGBA

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