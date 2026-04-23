<p>Bengaluru: Industrialists in the city have alleged that their water bills have been inflated over the past three to four months, largely due to a sharp rise in sanitary charges.</p>.<p>According to Danappa DP, president of the Peenya Industries Association, many industries have been receiving higher bills with increased sanitary charges.</p>.<p>"We are not sure when the charges were revised. It is not uniform either. Many have been receiving higher bills for the last three months, while others have seen increases in the past one or two months,” he said.</p>.Annual pain: Bengaluru water bills to rise by 3% from April.<p>Dayal of Goodwill Industries said he was shocked to see Rs 5,000 levied as sanitary charges in his bill this month, compared to Rs 650 until last month.</p>.<p>"Earlier, it was calculated based on our water consumption. Now it is a flat charge, and in today’s bill, I was surprised to see it increased to Rs 5,000. We hardly produce any sewage; we only have a few restrooms for staff. Such high charges are not acceptable,” he said.</p>.<p>Industrialists said the increase would add to their financial burden at a time when industries are already under pressure due to rising power tariffs, export duties, and the conflict in West Asia.</p>.<p>Sources in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), however, said the charges were revised during the last tariff update in April 2025 and are only now being implemented.</p>.<p>A sanitary charge of Rs 5,000 has been fixed for industries with a built-up area exceeding 1,000 sqm, sources said.</p>.<p>"The revision was initially opposed, and the board later decided to reduce it to Rs 2,500. However, the formal order reflecting this change has not yet been issued, and therefore, industries have received higher bills,” sources added.</p>.<p>Ramprasath Manohar V, Chairman of BWSSB, said he would verify the issue and examine what corrective action can be taken.</p>