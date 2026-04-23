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Bengaluru industrialists say sanitary charges inflating water bills

According to Danappa DP, president of the Peenya Industries Association, many industries have been receiving higher bills with increased sanitary charges.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsindustriesWater bills

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