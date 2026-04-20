Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru IPL scam | KSCA distances itself from IPL ticket resale racket

Police have, so far, arrested 11 suspects in the case. Among the suspects are corporate entities and individuals.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 22:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 22:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCricketIPLKSCAticket

Follow us on :

Follow Us