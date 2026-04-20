<p>The Karnataka State Cricket Association (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a>) on Sunday distanced itself from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL</a> ticket resale racket. </p>.<p><em>DH</em> reported on Saturday that Bengaluru police are searching for an alleged KSCA member suspected in the racket related to procuring match tickets through authorised channels and selling them at inflated prices. However, police clarified that it cannot be established whether the suspect, Ganesh Harikesh, is associated or affiliated with the KSCA until he was arrested. </p>.<p>Police have, so far, arrested 11 suspects in the case. Among the suspects are corporate entities and individuals. Since it is not easy to black market m-tickets, police believe an insider made bulk purchases. </p>.Bengaluru IPL scam: Black market trail points to alleged KSCA member.<p>In a statement, the KSCA clarified that it has no connection - direct or indirect - with the entities currently under scrutiny. It also stated that none of the individuals involved in the case are KSCA members. </p>.<p>The association emphasised that it is neither the ticketing agency nor the selling authority for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). “Ticket sales to the general public are undertaken exclusively through the franchise’s authorised channels and its designated ticketing partners,” it said. </p>.<p>The KSCA further explained that it receives only a limited allocation of tickets, which are distributed strictly among affiliated cricket-playing clubs, permanent members and certain statutory or government authorities that provide services to KSCA. “KSCA does not sell tickets to the general public,” it reiterated. </p>.<p>Refuting any alleged links, KSCA maintained that the entities under investigation have no association with the body in any capacity. </p>