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'Bengaluru is a garbage city': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw laments city's transformation, shares her vision on how it could have looked like

Her post reignites debate on the city's burning issues and crumbling infrastructure.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:24 IST
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BDA chairman N A Haris presents the Guinness World Records certificate, earned for the tree-plantation drive, to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday.

BDA chairman N A Haris presents the Guinness World Records certificate, earned for the tree-plantation drive, to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday.

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Published 29 June 2026, 09:24 IST
BengaluruGarbageTrendingGreen City

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