'Bengaluru is a garbage city': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw laments city's transformation, shares her vision on how it could have looked like

<p>Entrepreneur and Biocon MD <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiran-mazumdar-shaw">Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw</a>, who has highlighted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/15-lakh-saplings-to-be-planted-were-making-bengaluru-garden-city-again-dk-shivakumar-4054159">Bengaluru</a>'s garbage crisis several times, has, in her recent post, yet again shed light on the burning issue. This time, she has said the city has become a “garbage city”, suggesting that it fails to any longer reflect its identity as the 'Garden City'.</p><p>Shaw posted two graphics aimed to portray the city's reality vs the state it could have been in. "What we built: Concrete. hot. No soul," read one image. The other focused on "What we could have built" — a green, walkable and livable Bengaluru.</p><p>Shaw lamented what she described as Bengaluru's transformation from a 'Garden City' into a city burdened by waste where green spaces are fast disappearing. </p>.<p>"This is how we need to design & plan our roads that reflects our garden city image. Unfortunately it’s now a garbage city with shrinking greenery," she posted on X. </p>.Now, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw backs tunnel road project in Bengaluru.<p>Her post quickly grabbed eyeballs and received multiple comments on the garbage crisis in Bengaluru. </p><p>"Can’t agree more," one wrote. "I hope future infrastructure projects prioritise walkability, green spaces, and public amenities alongside better roads and public transport. Every city deserves more than just wider roads," second user said.</p><p>Her post came on the day the city marked the 517th birth anniversary of its founder Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda and people participated in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/15-lakh-saplings-50000-volunteers-what-happened-at-bengalurus-biggest-plantation-drive-4054805">drive</a> to plant 15 lakh saplings.</p><p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/15-lakh-saplings-to-be-planted-were-making-bengaluru-garden-city-again-dk-shivakumar-4054159">D K Shivakumar</a> on Saturday said, "By growing 15 lakh saplings in Bengaluru city, we are making it a garden city once again".</p>.<p>The Bangalore Development Authority entered the Guinness World Records on Sunday after planting close to 15 lakh native saplings across the city within 12 hours. The Chief Minister announced the record under the 'Most plants planted by a team in 12 hours' category.</p>