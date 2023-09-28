Bengaluru is first connect to South India and holds great promise, says Virgin Atlantic Airway's top official

Where is the most demand coming from in your codeshare flights with Indigo?

In the last 12 months of our codeshare agreement with Indigo, we have flown over 30,000 passengers, exceeding our expectations for the first months. Goa has emerged as one of the most popular destinations with many UK holidaymakers flying into Goa from our connecting services in Delhi and Mumbai, especially during the winter season when the weather is not particularly nice in the UK. Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Hyderabad and Bengaluru were other top markets in India.