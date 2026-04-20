<p>A video of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangalore">Bengaluru</a> woman showing crayons allegedly melting under the sun has gone viral on social media, sparking debate over the city’s reputation for pleasant weather.</p><p>The clip, shared by Instagram user Geetha Shree Nagaraj, captures what she described as a rare occurrence, crayons and colour pencils softening after being left on a table at her home amid intense heat.</p><p>The video opens with a overlaid text that reads, “You won’t believe Bengaluru is getting so hot!!” It then shows her shocked reaction.</p><p>She said she had never experienced such extreme conditions in all her years of living in Bengaluru. Expressing surprise, she said, “Guys first time experiencing this kind of hotness!”</p><p>The post was shared on Saturday, when the city recorded a high of around 37 degrees Celsius, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-meteorological-department">India Meteorological Department </a>(IMD).</p><p>She also added a sarcastic remark, asking, “Do you think I should fry an omelette on my table?”</p>.<p>The post quickly garnered widespread attention online with the city's netizens resonating with the author's reaction to the extreme weather.</p><p>"I came to Bangalore in 2016. Summer was super cool that year but from 2017, I could see the difference.. it's getting hotter year by year," a user wote.</p><p>One commented about his outdoor life in the city.</p><p>'Now my phone has started to heat if I stand outside under sunlight for literally only 10-20 min and the water bottle inside my bag WARM with that me COOKED," it read.</p><p>Another wrote, "I miss old bengaluru😢"</p><p>"Yet Bangalore is the only city people can dare to step out in the hot sun. Can you imagine in any other city? Delhi? Chennai?? Mumbai??" a comment read alongside the other read, "If it was in Andhra it would have melted already."</p><p>Private forecaster Skymet has also reported that the monsoon season from June to September will see below normal rainfall in the country as IMD predicted an 8 per cent deficit in its April forecast for the year.</p>