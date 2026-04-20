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'Bengaluru is getting so hot': Woman shares video of crayons melting in sun, internet says city's weather is changed

The post quickly garnered widespread attention online with the city's netizens resonating with the author's reaction to the extreme weather.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 05:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIMDTemperatureweatherHeatTrending

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