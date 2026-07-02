Bomb threat to ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru: Cops declare it hoax after sweep

<p>Bengaluru: Panic ensued briefly on Thursday after unidentified suspects sent an email warning of an explosion at the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in northern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>Following a thorough sweep, the threat was declared a hoax. Police sources said that as soon as the alert was received, bomb squads, anti-sabotage teams, sniffer squads and police officials from the jurisdictional Sanjaynagar were deployed. </p>.Several courts receive hoax bomb threat e-mails across Karnataka.<p>As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), a thorough sweep was conducted and the threat was declared a hoax. </p><p>An investigation will be launched to ascertain the origins of the threat, the sources said.</p>