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Bomb threat to ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru: Cops declare it hoax after sweep

Following a thorough sweep, the threat was declared a hoax.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsISRO

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