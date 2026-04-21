<p>Bengaluru: An employee of a reputed IT firm has been booked for allegedly sending obscene emails to senior management after misusing a corporate credit card to the tune of Rs 27 lakh.</p>.<p>The FIR stated that Soumya Ranjan Panda worked as a systems administrator at an IT company on Sarjapur Road from April 2022. He had been issued a corporate credit card with a limit of Rs 2 lakh for official expenses.</p>.Finance associate booked for misappropriating Rs 34 lakh in Bengaluru.<p>A senior police officer said that after the credit limit was enhanced, Panda allegedly misused the card between October 2023 and January 2024, spending Rs 27,01,139 on unauthorised transactions.</p>.<p>When the company questioned him on January 12, he reportedly claimed he acted under pressure due to threats and blackmail by unknown persons based in China and Pakistan. Despite assuring the company that he would repay Rs 10 lakh in three instalments by mid-February, he failed to do so.</p>.<p>The complainant alleged that on February 9, Panda sent emails containing obscene images to senior management, attempting to justify his actions. He also reportedly threatened to end his life. The company accused him of cheating by misrepresenting facts to enhance the credit limit and misusing company funds.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, Varthur police have registered a case. The accused is absconding and efforts are on to trace him, a senior police officer said.</p>