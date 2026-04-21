Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru IT employee sends obscene images after Rs 27-lakh fraud complaint

A senior police officer said that after the credit limit was enhanced, Panda allegedly misused the card between October 2023 and January 2024.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 21:55 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us