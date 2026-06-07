Bengaluru | Jakkur railway flyover work to be completed in a week

<p>Bengaluru: Work on the Jakkur railway flyover is expected to be completed within a week. According to the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), the 600-metre-long <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/no-plans-to-shift-shut-down-jakkur-flying-school-shivakumar-3945942">Jakkur</a> Railway Flyover project is nearly complete, with only asphalt-laying work remaining.</p>.<p>Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, who inspected areas around Jakkur on Saturday, also directed Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials to take necessary steps to construct a pedestrian bridge near the railway track adjoining Jakkur Lake. He also instructed officials to prepare a plan to develop a wooden walkway around the lake area.</p>. Bengaluru North City Corporation races to finish lake works ahead of monsoon.<p>“A 10 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is currently under construction by BWSSB near Jakkur Lake. He directed officials from the Corporation, BWSSB and BDA to discuss and prepare a blueprint for widening the road between the lake and the STP, as well as constructing a pedestrian pathway, and submit a detailed report,” a BNCC statement said.</p>.<p>Rao also directed officials to complete the white-topping work on Raitha Santhe Road.</p>