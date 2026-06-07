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Bengaluru | Jakkur railway flyover work to be completed in a week

He also instructed officials to prepare a plan to develop a wooden walkway around the lake area.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 02:03 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 02:03 IST
BengaluruinfrastructureJakkur

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