<p>Bengaluru: The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) hosted a commemorative event on Sunday to honour Prof UR Rao and Prof CV Vishveshwara.</p>.<p>The event drew students and science enthusiasts, featuring public talks, video screenings and a sky theatre show on their contributions to India’s scientific growth.</p>.<p>JNP Director BR Guruprasad delivered a lecture on Rao, describing him as the "Architect of the Indian Satellite Programme".</p>.<p>He spoke about Rao’s leadership in India’s first satellite, Aryabhata. Guruprasad said the success of missions such as Chandrayaan 3, Mangalyaan, and Aditya L1 stems from the foundation laid by Rao.</p>.<p>"Today, nearly 50 satellites circle the earth, working for India in communication, navigation and weather monitoring, serving as our economic infrastructure. Prof Rao ensured the sustenance and growth of this programme, mastering solid, liquid, and cryogenic technologies along the way," he added.</p>.<p>Following this, science communicator BS Shylaja spoke on Prof Vishveshwara’s ability to connect science with the arts.</p>.<p>Known for his wit and jovial nature, Vishveshwara made astronomy accessible to the public through cartoons and lectures.</p>.<p>The highlight of the event was the screening of ‘Celestial Fireworks’, a sky show scripted by Vishveshwara. It explored cosmic events such as supernova, black holes, and comet impacts, explaining complex ideas in an engaging manner.</p>.<p><strong>Workshops from April 7</strong></p>.<p>The planetarium also announced that its summer science programmes for school students (Classes 3 to 10) will begin on April 7. These workshops aim to foster scientific temper through non-formal education, continuing the legacy of the two scientists.</p>