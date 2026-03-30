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Bengaluru: Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium honours two scientific giants

The Planetarium hosted a commemorative event on Sunday to honour Prof UR Rao and Prof CV Vishveshwara.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 21:56 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 21:56 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaPlanetariumJawaharlal Nehru Planetarium

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