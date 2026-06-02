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Bengaluru: Jewellery shops on city outskirts turn easy prey for armed gangs

Many are questioning the effectiveness of existing security measures in rapidly growing towns.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 19:36 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 19:36 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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