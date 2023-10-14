Bengaluru jewellery store robbery: 1 caught, gunman still at large

Bengaluru: Byadarahalli police have arrested one of the four armed assailants who robbed a jeweller in the city and escaped with gold ornaments. The suspect's name was withheld as the investigation is ongoing. The person who shot the jeweller is still at large.
Around 11 am on Thursday, the foursome arrived at Vinayaka Jewellers in Byadarahalli on two motorcycles, posing as customers. They threatened the 30-year-old shop owner, Manoj Lohar, with guns and tried to steal ornaments from the store.
Before they ran away with the stolen items, one of the criminals fired a gun, hitting Lohar in the left thigh. Initially, the police said they stole 1 kg of gold ornaments, but on Friday, they corrected the amount to 500 grams, 270 of which was found with the arrested man.
“We caught him on Thursday while he was trying to escape and recovered part of the stolen gold ornaments,” a well-placed source said.
"During their escape, they left one of the two motorcycles behind. Some of the suspects are from outside the state, but we have identified them. Arrests will happen soon," the source added.
Lohar, who was lucky to have only a minor injury, was first taken to Anupama Hospital and later moved to Mallya Hospital, where he is currently recovering.