Bengaluru | Job vacancy in agriculture dept

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agriculture">Agriculture </a>Department has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Block Technology Manager (BTM) in the Bengaluru Urban district under the centrally sponsored ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) scheme on a contractual basis. </p>.<p>The candidate should have a postgraduate degree in an agriculture-related field with computer skills.</p>.<p>Agriculture graduates with at least five years' experience as an Assistant Technology Manager (ATM) can also apply. </p>.<p>Candidates should also have a minimum of two years' experience working in agriculture or allied sectors. </p>.Karnataka Examinations Authority invites applications for 632 agriculture officer posts.<p>Applicants must submit their CV along with supporting documents to the Office of the Joint Director of Agriculture, Krishi Sankeerna, Banashankari, by June 15. </p>.<p>For further information, candidates may contact the Office of the Joint Director of Agriculture, Krishi Complex, Banashankari, Bengaluru Urban district–560070, or call 080-26711594, according to an official release. </p>