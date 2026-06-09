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Bengaluru | Job vacancy in agriculture dept

The candidate should have a postgraduate degree in an agriculture-related field with computer skills.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 01:47 IST
AgricultureJobs

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