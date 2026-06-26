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Bengaluru | Kanakapura Road: Metro gives hope, BMTC getting better but traffic still disappoints

In short, a junction with the potential to become a major transit hub continues to languish for want of planning and foresight.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:41 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 01:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKanakapura Road

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