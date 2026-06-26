Bengaluru | Kanakapura Road: Metro gives hope, BMTC getting better but traffic still disappoints

<p>Bengaluru: The gateway to the bustling corridor of Kanakapura Road is Banashankari Junction. </p>.<p>The sprawling intersection links the bus and metro stations, the Sri Banashankari Temple and the busy market around it. But despite its strategic location, it remains highly chaotic and poorly maintained: piles of rotting garbage lie beneath the metro station, anxious passengers dart across the junction, buses honk non-stop, footpaths are broken or missing, and there is little or no signage. </p>.<p>In short, a junction with the potential to become a major transit hub continues to languish for want of planning and foresight. </p>.<p>Further down lies Sarakki Junction, nicknamed the 'Second Silk Board'. Located next to the JP Nagar metro station, it is the corridor's biggest chokepoint. In 2024, it handled traffic equivalent to 12,596 passenger car units (PCUs). </p>.Kanakapura Road emerges as Bengaluru’s wellness and spiritual corridor.<p>Beyond Sarakki lies the big junction of Konanakunte Cross, home to the eponymous metro station and the Forum South mall. </p>.<p>Yogeesh Prabhuswamy, a Konanakunte resident and public transport activist, says the area has improved but pain points remain. </p>.<p>"The Konanakunte bus stop is a mess. BMTC buses from Kengeri stop near the traffic signal, while those from Banashankari stop before Vasanthapura. These buses stop haphazardly and cause congestion," he says. </p>.<p>He adds that bus passengers are forced to walk on broken footpaths, especially near the Total Environment apartment complex, and wait at bus stops without shelters. Parts of the area are poorly lit at night, and parking near the mall causes inconvenience. The Doddakallasandra service road near Nammoora Thindi is in bad condition. </p>.<p>He notes that many metro trains terminate at Yelachenahalli, hassling passengers travelling towards Silk Institute. </p>.<p>GT Prabhakara Reddy, Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), BMTC, said the corporation planned to introduce more services and increase frequency on routes along Kanakapura Road as its jurisdiction was extended 40 km beyond the city limits. </p>.<p>"Our earlier jurisdiction was up to Harohalli and we operated only ordinary services. In the last year, we have started 16 express services between Banashankari and Harohalli. We are also operating Volvo buses to Kanakapura," he told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p>Many BMTC routes towards the Art of Living now start at Banashankari and there is robust demand for services both within and beyond city limits along this corridor, he noted. </p>.<p>Reddy added that the traffic situation had improved after the metro construction was completed and said the planned remodelling of Banashankari Junction would further ease congestion. </p>.From farmland to classrooms: Quiet education hub faces traffic snarls as schools, colleges multiply along Bengaluru's Kanakapura Road.<p>He said feeder buses operate from all metro stations on Kanakapura Road, but said demand was lower compared to Mysuru Road or Old Madras Road. </p>.<p>BL Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, said Konanakunte Cross was the busiest metro station on the corridor, recording 7.07 lakh passenger footfall in the October-December 2025 quarter. </p>.<p>Another senior BMRCL official said more Green Line trains would be inducted once coaches supplied by CRRC-Titagarh were commissioned. Three trains could enter service in the coming weeks after statutory approvals are obtained, he added. </p>.<p>The BMRCL also plans to construct a double-decker flyover in Phase 3 to decongest Sarakki Junction. </p>.<p>Manjunath S, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South), said congestion on Kanakapura Road had worsened after the Ragigudda double-decker flyover opened. </p>.<p>"There is heavy congestion in the evenings and on weekends. We're deploying personnel to ease the rush," he said. </p>.<p>At monthly review meetings, traffic police have urged civic authorities to widen the road, but no firm commitment has been made, he added. </p>.<p>"Junction improvements are being carried to fill potholes, improve footpaths and remove unscientific humps. BMTC buses contribute to congestion, but public transport is essential. Running more metro trains would also help decongest the corridor," he said. </p>