<p>Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has received the Diamond Award, the highest recognition at the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East Safety Recognition Awards 2026, for its efforts in safety management and innovation-led solutions.</p>.Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport crosses 400 million passenger mark.<p>The award recognises airports that demonstrate strong safety practices and innovation in airport operations. According to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator, the recognition was based on initiatives aimed at improving runway safety and strengthening safety management systems.</p>.<p>Among the measures highlighted were the airport's 'Runway Safety Team', a runway safety maturity matrix developed in-house, programmes to improve pilot awareness, measures to address identified runway hotspots, and enhanced management of foreign object debris on airside areas.</p>