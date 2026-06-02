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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport wins award for safety management

The award recognises airports that demonstrate strong safety practices and innovation in airport operations.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 22:36 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 22:36 IST
BengaluruKempegowda International AirportKIA

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