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Bengaluru Kendra diamond jubilee kicks off with book launch

The ceremony reflected on the state of contemporary scholarship.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 20:13 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 20:13 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBook launch

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