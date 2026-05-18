<p>A 2025 Lancet series on ultra-processed foods warned that India is witnessing one of the fastest rises in packaged food consumption, especially among children and urban families, contributing to hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. </p><p>In a city like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, where dependence on processed food among kids is high, the consequences are also much greater, doctors noted. </p><p>Speaking about sodium consumption in children, Dr Sandeep S Reddy, Consultant, Department of General Medicine, said, “Parents severely underestimate the sodium hidden in seemingly innocent, non-salty staple foods. A single slice of whole-wheat bread can contain up to 230 milligrams of sodium, while a peanut butter sandwich contributes nearly 500 mg from the bread alone. Similarly, breakfast cereals and biscuits can contain 200-300 mg of sodium per serving.” </p> .Their discount, our loss: Bengaluru eateries flag hidden discounts by food delivery platforms.<p>According to the United States Dietary Guidelines, children aged 4–8 should consume less than 1,500 milligrams and teenagers should consume less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium daily. </p><p>“Nearly 90% of children exceed the daily sodium limits, with average intake reaching 3,330 to 3,393 milligrams. Teenage boys in particular consume nearly 4,000 mg daily, far exceeding safe levels,” said Dr Reddy. </p> .<p>“In an alarming trend, children as young as 10 or 12 are being diagnosed with conditions previously reserved for middle-aged adults. Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease is becoming common in overweight children due to high fructose intake, while Type 2 Diabetes is increasingly prevalent in adolescents. Hypertension and early dyslipidemia linked to high salt intake from packaged snacks are also leading to elevated blood pressure levels in school-aged children,” said Dr Sahana Shankar, Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterologist. </p> .<p>Along with unhealthy food habits, sedentary lifestyles are worsening obesity among children. </p><p>Dr Jyothi Raghuram, Senior Consultant - General Paediatrics and Paediatric Rheumatology, said, “The sedentary lifestyle and increasing chances of hypertension and insulin resistance are showing up in the form of rashes in the neck, armpits and groin areas along with increased weight for age. Uncontrolled hypertension may even result in seizures requiring ICU treatment.” </p> .<p><strong>Govt’s role</strong></p><p>Doctors also stressed the need for stronger government regulation.</p><p>Although processed foods mention sodium levels on labels, the information is often too technical for most people to understand. </p><p>“India should introduce stricter sodium rules for foods marketed to children, as many packaged snacks, instant noodles, chips and fast foods contain excessive salt. Schools should also restrict such foods on campuses, while clear warning labels and advertising rules can encourage companies to make healthier products,” said Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Lead Senior Consultant - Neonatology and Paediatrics.</p>