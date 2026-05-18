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Bengaluru kids feeding on processed food at risk of lifestyle diseases

In a city like Bengaluru, where dependence on processed food among kids is high, the consequences are also much greater, doctors noted.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:51 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsprocessed foods

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