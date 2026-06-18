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Bengaluru: Kithaganur Lake revival boosts water storage capacity by 22%

The two organisations formally handed the restored lake to the gram panchayat on June 5, on World Environment Day.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 19:34 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 19:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaLake

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