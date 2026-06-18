Bengaluru: Kithaganur Lake revival boosts water storage capacity by 22%

<p>Bengaluru: The rejuvenation of Kithaganur Lake, a water body spanning 25 acres in east <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, has increased its storage capacity by 22%.</p>.<p>Daimler Truck Innovation Centre India (DTICI), in partnership with United Way Bengaluru (UWBe), undertook the project under the latter's 'Wake the Lake' campaign, which focuses on restoring the city's degraded water bodies.</p>.<p>The two organisations formally handed the restored lake to the gram panchayat on June 5, on World Environment Day.</p>.Lake restoration in Bengaluru: Why most fixes fall short.<p>Kithaganur Lake has faced years of neglect due to silt accumulation, sewage inflow, encroachments and blocked feeder channels, leading to reduced water storage and a decline in ecological health. The effort included scientific desilting, clearing and reviving water channels, fencing, biodiversity enhancement and community engagement for lasting conservation.</p>.<p>The lake now supports 65 species of flora and fauna and is expected to sequester nine tonnes of carbon annually, benefiting 24,000 residents in the surrounding areas.</p>