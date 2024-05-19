Bengaluru-Kochi Air India Express flight makes emergency landing after engine catches fire

Bengaluru: An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi had an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport minutes after take-off, late on Saturday night, after one of the aircraft engines caught fire.

The flight – IX 1132 – with 179 passengers made the emergency landing at 11.12 pm.

Air India Express said a precautionary landing for the flight was initiated after flames were seen emanating from the engine on the right side of the aircraft, after take-off.

“The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation. The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests,” a spokesperson of the airline said on Sunday.