Bengaluru-Kochi Air India Express flight makes emergency landing after engine catches fire

Bengaluru: An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi had an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport minutes after take-off, late on Saturday night, after one of the aircraft engines caught fire.
The flight – IX 1132 – with 179 passengers made the emergency landing at 11.12 pm.
Air India Express said a precautionary landing for the flight was initiated after flames were seen emanating from the engine on the right side of the aircraft, after take-off.
“The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation. The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests,” a spokesperson of the airline said on Sunday.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates the airport said the flight made the emergency landing due to a reported fire in one of the engines. It said a full-scale emergency was declared and the fire was “promptly extinguished” upon landing of the aircraft.
“All 179 passengers and 6 crew members have been successfully evacuated from the aircraft,” a BIAL spokesperson said.
Air India Express said it was working to provide alternative travel arrangements for the passengers.
“A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause,” the spokesperson said.
Published 19 May 2024, 03:10 IST