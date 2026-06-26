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Bengaluru | KR Puram triple murder: Accused had planned to usurp parents’ property

Three special teams have been formed to trace Kenneth, 26, who remains absconding.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 01:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeKR Puram

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