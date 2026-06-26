Bengaluru | KR Puram triple murder: Accused had planned to usurp parents’ property

<p>Bengaluru: The sensational triple murder in KR Puram was allegedly planned well in advance, with investigators suspecting that prime accused, Shwetha, intended to usurp her parents’ property and had discussed eliminating them with her live-in partner Kenneth before carrying out the crime.</p>.<p>The KR Puram police on Thursday secured seven days of custody of Shwetha, 25, to conduct detailed interrogation into the case that has shocked the city. She was arrested in Puducherry on Tuesday night and produced before a magistrate court, which granted police custody for further investigation.</p>.<p>Three special teams have been formed to trace Kenneth, 26, who remains absconding. Police believe he played a key role in planning the crime and helping Shwetha flee after the murders.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said preliminary interrogation suggests Shwetha felt neglected by her parents and believed her personal freedom was being restricted. Kenneth allegedly exploited these grievances and encouraged her resentment toward the family.</p>.KR Puram murder: Man held for ‘conspiring’ with teenage son to kill wife.<p>Investigators have learnt that Shwetha had a heated argument with her mother, Muthulakshmi, a day before the murders.</p>.<p>During questioning, she allegedly stated that she had mentally decided to kill her mother after the confrontation. She later discussed the plan with Kenneth, including ways to dispose of the bodies and destroy the evidence, a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>According to investigators, Shwetha and Kenneth killed Muthulakshmi on Monday afternoon and dragged her body into a bathroom. Shortly after, Shwetha’s sister Supriya, who entered the hall, was stabbed to death. Her father Somasundar, who arrived later, was also attacked and later succumbed in a private hospital.</p>.<p>Police are also probing whether the murders were driven by family disputes, financial stress, and an alleged plan to gain control of the family’s assets, as Shwetha’s parents were reportedly opposed to her relationship with Kenneth.</p>.<p>After the killings, the accused — both tech professionals — fled the apartment and went to a house in HAL, where they washed off the bloodstains before escaping towards Puducherry on a motorcycle.</p>.<p><strong>Had debts of Rs 30L</strong></p>.<p>It is also alleged that Shwetha had accumulated debts of around Rs 30 lakh linked to a startup venture she was pursuing with Kenneth. However, police said this claim is yet to be verified, as no documentary or banking evidence has been recovered so far.</p>.<p>The case came to light after Somasundar (52), a software engineer, his wife Muthulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19), a degree student, were found murdered in their rented flat at Sai Gardens apartment in Seegehalli, KR Puram on Monday.</p>