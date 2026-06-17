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Bengaluru: Krishna Byre Gowda poser on potholes: Is road-building rocket science?

Questioning why potholes recur, the minister said the city had fallen into a cycle of constructing roads prone to damage and then spending public money to repair them.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 22:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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