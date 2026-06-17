Bengaluru: Krishna Byre Gowda poser on potholes: Is road-building rocket science?

<p>Bengaluru: Can Bengaluru build roads that never develop potholes? That was the question Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda posed to senior officials and engineers during a review meeting with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA) and the five newly created city corporations on Tuesday.</p><p>Questioning why potholes recur, the minister said the city had fallen into a cycle of constructing roads prone to damage and then spending public money to repair them.</p><p>“Is building a road rocket science? We have to get the basics right. Whatever you do, do it correctly. Prevention is the best cure. It will show that the system can function properly,” Byre Gowda told engineers.</p>.'Aim to improve Bengaluru's quality of life through a 360-degree approach': Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. <p>Rather than focusing on filling potholes after they appear and reappear, the minister said the corporations must address the root causes and ensure that roads are built to last.</p><p>“Potholes are only a symptom. The real issue is the quality of work we do. If the basic work is done correctly, many future problems can be prevented. Otherwise, we will remain forever in the business of chasing our own tail,” he said.</p><p>Byre Gowda pointed out that several states receiving heavier rainfall than Bengaluru have roads that remain pothole-free. Emphasising improvements to quality of life for<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru"> Bengaluru’s </a>1.4 crore residents, the minister said civic agencies must focus on everyday concerns such as roads, garbage management, drainage, waterlogging and cleanliness. “Keeping these challenges in mind, the BBMP was split into five corporations. We have to ensure that the daily life of citizens improves,” he said.</p><p><strong>Long-term reforms</strong></p><p>Byre Gowda credited Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, his predecessor in the Bengaluru Development portfolio, with laying the groundwork for long-term reforms. “He has done all the heavy lifting. Now, I have the time to tackle the smaller issues. I will hold meetings and inspections, subject-wise and corporation-wise,” he said.</p><p>Officials informed the minister that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for additional white-topping projects are being prepared and are expected to be ready by the end of July. Byre Gowda noted that Bengaluru had historically invested heavily in infrastructure in the city’s core areas, while the rapidly expanding peripheral regions continued to face civic deficits. “Most of the problems are in the peripheral areas. On top of that, BWSSB has undertaken several works, and many peripheral roads are being dug up. The city is expanding relentlessly and the pressure on infrastructure is very high,” he said.</p>