Bengaluru: Krishna Byre Gowda says tenders for 75-km elevated corridors likely within a year

<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) would float tenders for the construction of 75 km of elevated corridors within a year.</p>.<p>Amid opposition to car-centric projects that merely shift congestion from one junction to another, Gowda dismissed the criticism, saying the proposed flyovers are part of an end-to-end solution to the city's traffic woes.</p>.<p>"Traffic congestion is the number one problem in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. The government is investing in metro, bus and road development projects. If we build just a small flyover across one junction, the traffic shifts to the next signal. A piecemeal solution will not help. Hence, a blueprint has been prepared to build longer elevated corridors,” the minister said after reviewing the projects with senior officials.</p>.DH Interview | Bengaluru plagued by weak governance: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda .<p>He added that a plan to build 150 km of elevated corridors, each stretching between 2 km and 13 km, has been prepared in consultation with experts.</p>.<p>"Some of these projects will be taken up under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The government will provide viability gap funding wherever necessary,” he said, adding that tenders for 75 km of elevated corridors would be floated within a year.</p>.<p>"It will take three to four years to complete the work,” he said. “The objective is to provide a long-term solution to Bengaluru’s traffic congestion.”</p>.<p>The minister also said the government is planning a 275-km metro network.</p>.<p>Explaining the tunnel road projects, Gowda said tenders for the North-South tunnel corridor between Hebbal and Silk Board had already been floated and the proposal was awaiting approval from the state government.</p>.<p>“There is also a plan to build an East-West tunnel road. Tenders for the project have not been floated yet,” he said.</p>