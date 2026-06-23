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Bengaluru: Krishna Byre Gowda says tenders for 75-km elevated corridors likely within a year

He added that a plan to build 150 km of elevated corridors, each stretching between 2 km and 13 km, has been prepared in consultation with experts.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 21:51 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 21:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKrishna Byre Gowda

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