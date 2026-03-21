<p>Bengaluru: The WiCyS (Women in Cybersecurity) Student Chapter – <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kristu-jayanti-college">Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University)</a> was awarded the ‘International Student Chapter of the Year 2026’ award. </p>.<p>The announcement was made in Washington, DC. The award is given for outstanding contributions to building a cybersecurity learning community and encouraging more women to pursue careers in cybersecurity.</p>.Arkapaw, first woman to win Oscar for cinematography.<p>The chapter has over 300 members. Its initiatives include WiCyS Study Jams on advanced topics such as blockchain and zero-trust security, as well as an industry mentorship programme connecting students with professionals from leading organisations, including IBM, Oracle and Salesforce, providing valuable exposure to real-world cybersecurity practices.</p>