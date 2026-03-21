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Bengaluru: Kristu Jayanti WiCyS chapter earns global recognition

The announcement was made in Washington, DC.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 02:27 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 02:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKristu Jayanti College

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