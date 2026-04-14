<p>As Bengaluru faces LPG gas shortage and rising costs, the specialised artisans and skilled workers from states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are leaving the city in significant numbers to cast their votes.</p>.<p>However, the core daily wage labour force remains largely unaffected by the fuel crisis.”The gas shortage isn’t really affecting the daily wage labourers because most do not rely on it,” a builders’ association member noted.</p>.Domestic LPG: Consumers allege long waiting period now.<p>“They continue to use traditional cooking methods. In the labour sheds, they use cow dung cakes, twigs, logs and other construction waste materials for their makeshift fires.”</p>.<p>“We collect scrap wood and sometimes even use leftover packing materials to cook,” said Yadav, a daily wager. “It takes more effort, but at least we can cook our meals.”</p>.<p>“The specialised workers doing tiling or intricate woodwork often live in shared PGs or rented rooms where they depend on LPG. But the daily labourers in the on-site sheds are staying put,” a builder’s association member told <span class="italic">DH</span>. “For them, the shortage isn’t a factor.”</p>.<p>Another worker, Murugan from Tamil Nadu, said, “In our rooms, we depend completely on LPG. Without it, even basic cooking becomes difficult. Eating outside every day is not affordable for us.”</p>.<p>“Gas prices have tripled, and getting a refill takes days. If I am to spend my savings on fuel, I would rather go home, vote and wait for the situation to stabilise,” said Biswas Das, a worker from West Bengal.</p>.<p>“We have never used gas here,” said Ramesh, a daily wage labourer.</p>.<p>“It is too expensive and hard to get. We manage with what we find on the site.” “Even before the shortage, LPG was not an option for us. We cook together using firewood. It is cheaper and always available.”</p>