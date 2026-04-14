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Bengaluru: Labourers rely on firewood, insulated from LPG shortage

'We collect scrap wood and sometimes even use leftover packing materials to cook,' said Yadav, a daily wager. 'It takes more effort, but at least we can cook our meals.'
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 23:43 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 23:43 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLPG

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