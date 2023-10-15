Bengaluru: Lack of parking spaces, encroachments, bad roads are concerns raised at citizen traffic forum

Bengaluru: Parking issues, footpath encroachments, and poor road conditions were among the major issues flagged by residents on the Sanchara Samparka Divasa organised by the city's traffic police on Saturday.
The monthly police-citizen interaction in traffic police stations across the city serves as a platform for citizens to air concerns regarding traffic problems they face in their areas.
Residents highlighted that space on many main roads and service roads in their areas was eaten up by vehicle users who parked on both sides of the road, especially near commercial establishments and street vendors.
Many residents also stressed the need to install road humps near school zones, to which the traffic police responded that they would need to study the conditions of the road and the area to ascertain its feasibility.
In the south division, while some residents raised concerns about a lack of safe pedestrian crossing pathways, others in the west also highlighted wrong-side driving, and lack of bus shelters and parking boards as issues that compound their traffic troubles.
In the east, the lack of space on the Banaswadi flyover was flagged, and bad roads with shrinking space dominated much of the discussion in the north division's police stations.
"Solutions to many of the issues are possible only by the BBMP or in coordination with them. We have made a note of the concerns that need to be raised with the BBMP and will work with them wherever needed," a senior police official said.