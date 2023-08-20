Bengaluru: Last-mile auto app Metro Mitra to launch in September

Spurred by the success of Namma Yatri, the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) is launching Metro Mitra, an application that will provide connectivity to and from metro stations in the city, by September.
The application — which will operate on the ONDC network and be driver-facing only — will charge meter fares with an additional flat Rs 10 charge to cover technology and pickup costs.
Rudramurthy, general secretary, ARDU, confirmed that the app will be launched by the end of August or the first week of September as they are still fine-tuning its features. The ARDU has already completed trials of the application at the Jayanagar and RV Road metro stations.
“ARDU’s team of eight office bearers will visit different auto stands for a few hours every afternoon and educate the drivers about the application,” he said.
25 drivers to be trained
ARDU is also picking the first 25 drivers to receive professional training, including conflict management, soft skills, and gender sensitisation. Each of them will go on to educate other drivers in their areas. They will also have refresher training every six months.
“The material for the training is provided by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and is contextualised for the city’s auto drivers. The material is being translated to Kannada and will also be uploaded on the soon-to-be-launched Metro Mitra website,” said Satya Arikutharam, an urban mobility expert who is working closely with ARDU for the application.
Talks with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) are on to integrate the application with the metro WhatsApp chatbot but ARDU is prepared for alternative options as well. “We are setting up a WhatsApp business account if we cannot launch this app through the metro chatbot. However, it would be cost-effective to team up with the BMRCL so we will wait and see how these talks go,” Rudramurthy said.
Cut-off box - Exclusive women drivers Rudramurthy’s team recently trained around 40 women — garment factory workers single mothers widowed women and women who want to earn an independent income — to drive an electric auto-rickshaw to and from metro stations. They are applying for their learner’s licence now and will be on the road by December. ARDU might consider including an option for women commuters to choose women drivers once many more join the network. “We will also need some protocol in place to ensure that this feature is not abused” said Satya.