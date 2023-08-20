Bengaluru: Last-mile auto app Metro Mitra to launch in September

Cut-off box - Exclusive women drivers Rudramurthy’s team recently trained around 40 women — garment factory workers single mothers widowed women and women who want to earn an independent income — to drive an electric auto-rickshaw to and from metro stations. They are applying for their learner’s licence now and will be on the road by December. ARDU might consider including an option for women commuters to choose women drivers once many more join the network. “We will also need some protocol in place to ensure that this feature is not abused” said Satya.