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Bengaluru: Late-night assault outside cafe caught on video

The victims were reportedly smoking with a woman when the group turned violent without any apparent provocation and began attacking them.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 20:04 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 20:04 IST
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