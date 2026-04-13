<p>Bengaluru: In a late-night incident on Sunday, a group of seven to eight people allegedly assaulted and injured three men outside a cafe in Kanaka Nagar, in east Bengaluru, triggering brief panic in the area.</p>.<p>The victims were reportedly smoking with a woman when the group turned violent without any apparent provocation and began attacking them. The assailants also smashed the victims’ mobile phones, but did not harm the woman. A local resident recorded the incident on video and alerted the police.</p>.<p>The footage was widely circulated on social media.</p>.Drunk man assaults neighbour’s pet dog for barking at his wife in Bengaluru.<p>Although none of the victims filed a formal complaint, DJ Halli police took cognisance of the video and registered a suo motu case against unidentified persons.</p>.<p>A police officer said efforts are on to trace the attackers. Preliminary investigations suggest the suspects may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.</p>