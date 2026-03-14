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Bengaluru: Legal Metrology Department books cases over domestic LPG used for business

According to an official statement from the department, cases have been registered against the hotel owners under the Essential Commodities Act.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 17:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLPGDepartment of Legal Metrology

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