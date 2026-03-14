<p>Officials from the Legal Metrology Department in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> have registered cases against individuals using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes, seizing a total of 316 cylinders. </p><p>These raids were conducted following several complaints regarding the illegal supply and black marketing of domestic cylinders to hotels across various parts of the state. Based on this information, department officials launched a coordinated operation on Saturday.</p>.MP primary school teacher suspended for mimicking PM over LPG prices, uploading video of act.<p>During the crackdown, 254 domestic cylinders were discovered and seized from various hotels in Bengaluru's Peenya and Chikkajala areas. </p><p>Additionally, officials confiscated 3 cylinders in Shivamogga, 46 in Yadgir, and 13 in Davanagere. </p><p>According to an official statement from the department, cases have been registered against the hotel owners under the Essential Commodities Act.</p><p>In Kolar district, a raid was also conducted on an LPG distribution agency in KGF. The department reported that an illegal refilling operation was uncovered, where gas was being transferred from domestic cylinders into commercial ones. A formal case has been registered regarding this malpractice as well.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Food Department has received over a hundred complaints from across the state regarding delays in the supply of domestic LPG. </p><p>Many consumers reported that even five to six days after booking, their invoices had not been generated. When contacting distributors, they were told that the billing process was incomplete. </p><p>Despite these reports, the Food Department issued a statement clarifying that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders and that they are monitoring the situation to prevent further supply disruptions.</p><p>According to official data, a total of 3.86 lakh domestic LPG cylinders and 6,371 commercial LPG cylinders were distributed across the state on Saturday.</p>