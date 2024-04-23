Bengaluru liquor shops to remain shut on these days for Lok Sabha election 2024

Sale of liquor in Bengaluru will be banned for three days in view of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.
According to the order all shops selling liquor will remain shut from 5 PM on April 24 till midnight on April 26, 2024.
“I, the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bangalore City District, Bangalore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 135(c) of the Karnataka Excise Statutes (General Clauses) Rules, 1967 Rule-10(b) of the Government and Representation of the People Act, 1951 from Date of Poll: 24-04-2024 5.00 PM to Date: 26-04-2024 12.00 midnight and counting date: 03-06-2024 12.00 midnight to 12.00 midnight on 04-06-2024 throughout Bangalore City District (except Police Commissionerate Area) implement and order to ban all types of liquor production, sale, distribution, transportation, storage etc. and declared as 'Dry Days,' read the order issued by Bengaluru city police commissioner, B Dayananda.
Section 114 to be enforced in Bengaluru from April 26
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place from 6 pm on April 24 to the midnight of April 26 in the Bengaluru city commissionerate limits.
As per the order, gatherings of more than five people, rallies, public meetings, possessing lethal weapons and explosives, displaying and burning effigies, making provocatory speeches and publicly raising political slogans will be prohibited.
Bengaluru to go dry again from June 3 on account of counting
Following the polling, the liquor shops will also be closed from 12 AM on June 3 to 12 AM on June 4 on account of counting of votes. Shops, bars, hotels, restaurants and taverns will be prohibited from selling liquor.
Restaurants and hotels will only be allowed to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages, the order noted.
In Karnataka, the polling for the Lok Sabha elections will take place in two phases. Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats, of which voters in 14 constituencies will cast their votes on April 26. Among the 14 constituencies, four Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru – Bangalore South, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central and Bangalore Rural – will vote on April 26.
(Published 23 April 2024, 14:28 IST)