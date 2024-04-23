Bengaluru liquor shops to remain shut on these days for Lok Sabha election 2024

Sale of liquor in Bengaluru will be banned for three days in view of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

According to the order all shops selling liquor will remain shut from 5 PM on April 24 till midnight on April 26, 2024.

“I, the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bangalore City District, Bangalore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 135(c) of the Karnataka Excise Statutes (General Clauses) Rules, 1967 Rule-10(b) of the Government and Representation of the People Act, 1951 from Date of Poll: 24-04-2024 5.00 PM to Date: 26-04-2024 12.00 midnight and counting date: 03-06-2024 12.00 midnight to 12.00 midnight on 04-06-2024 throughout Bangalore City District (except Police Commissionerate Area) implement and order to ban all types of liquor production, sale, distribution, transportation, storage etc. and declared as 'Dry Days,' read the order issued by Bengaluru city police commissioner, B Dayananda.