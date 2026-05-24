Bengaluru liquor stores continue to charge old rates

<p>Bengaluru: Though the government reduced the prices of beer and premium liquor 10 days ago, many shops and bars in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> are still selling them at old, higher rates.</p>.<p>When customers ask about lower prices, shop owners claim they are just selling old stock to make extra profit.</p>.<p>On May 11, the government started a new tax system based on alcohol percentage. This has reduced beer prices by Rs 10 to Rs 75 a bottle. But regular shops and bars are not passing on the benefit to buyers. Only a few government-run MSIL shops are selling at new rates. </p>.<p>When questioned, liquor outlet owners said they were clearing out old stock, a pretext citizens allege is a scam to pocket extra profit. </p>.Karnataka: Premium whisky and beer slashed 25%, but your cheap booze just got costlier!.<p>The main excuse used by vendors is delay in updated MRP labelling on fresh bottles. Sources state that sinced manufacturing units require a grace period of 10 days to print and distribute bottles with updated price stickers, outlets are capitalising on the transition.</p>.<p>The policy change brought down prices of most beer brands, alongside price drops for several popular premium liquor brands. </p>.<p>Taking note of the widespread exploitation, the excise department has stepped in with a stern warning for retail licensees.</p>.<p>“We issued strict directives to all CL-2 (retail shops) and CL-11 (MSIL smart boutiques) licensees to prominently display revised MRP price list for all liquor brands. If any outlet fails to display chart or continues to overcharge, severe punitive action will be taken,” said Nagarajappa, joint commissioner of the department.</p>.<p>The department has instructed all district officers to conduct surprise inspections. Consumers have been urged to demand receipts and report instances of price gouging directly to local excise inspectors.</p>