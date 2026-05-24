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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru liquor stores continue to charge old rates

When questioned, liquor outlet owners said they were clearing out old stock, a pretext citizens allege is a scam to pocket extra profit.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 22:56 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 22:56 IST
India NewsBengaluruLiquor

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