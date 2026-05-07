<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka continued to report the most cybercrimes across India, with Bengaluru alone accounting for over half of the digital offences in metropolitan cities, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2024 released on Wednesday. </p><p>Karnataka reported 21,993 cybercrimes in 2024, a tiny increase over 21,889 cases reported the year before. Bengaluru reported 17,561 cybercrimes in 2024, compared to 17,631 in 2023. </p><p>Karnataka's rate of cybercrimes stood at 32.2 per one lakh people while the charge sheeting rate was 22.1%. Bengaluru reported a much higher cybercrime rate at 206.6 per one lakh people. Its charge sheeting rate was 24.2%, with 5,096 accused being charged. </p><p>Overall, a total of 34,958 cybercrimes were reported across India in 2024. Of these, Bengaluru alone reported 17,631. Mumbai came second with 4,939 cases, followed by Hyderabad (4,009), Chennai (1,882), Pune (1,504) and Lucknow (1,292). </p>.Work in coordination to prevent cybercrimes, police tell cooperative societies.<p>The bulk of cases reported in Bengaluru were related to computer offences (17,310). Among these, 16,657 related to cheating by personation by using computer resource, punishable under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. Fraud was the motive listed in the majority of cases (16,842). </p><p>The report also notes that 14,184 cases in the city had been pending from the year before (2023). As many as 13,929 cases were found to have insufficient evidence, could not be traced or had no clue. As many as 3,640 cases were disposed of without trial. </p><p>Bengaluru police officers attribute the high cybercrime numbers in the city to increased awareness and robust reporting mechanisms. The city has 11 dedicated cybercrime police stations — one each for the 11 police zones — besides one at the police commissioner's office. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) also runs a specialised cybercrime wing to investigate high-value cases.</p>