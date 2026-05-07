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Bengaluru logged 17,561 cybercrimes in 2024, over 50% of top cities: NCRB

Karnataka reported 21,993 cybercrimes in 2024, a tiny increase over 21,889 cases reported the year before.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 19:13 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 19:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNCRBcybercrimes

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