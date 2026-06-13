Bengaluru: Lokayukta inspection finds irregularities in food & civil supplies warehouses

<p>Bengaluru: A surprise inspection conducted by the Karnataka Lokayukta at multiple Food and Civil Supplies Department warehouses and Anna Bhagya distribution centres in Bengaluru on Friday uncovered several irregularities, including stock mismatches, absence of worker welfare measures, unaccounted cash, and violations of transportation norms.</p>.<p>A team of Lokayukta officials inspected departmental facilities in Shantinagar, Bommanahalli, Basavanagudi, and Hanumanthanagar.</p>.<p>During the inspection at the Shantinagar warehouse, officials found discrepancies between the stock recorded in registers and the actual quantity of rice bags available at the facility. The officials concerned failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the mismatch.</p>.Lokayukta traps Assistant Sub-Inspector at Malavalli while receiving bribe.<p>The Lokayukta team also found that several workers employed at the warehouses were not covered under insurance or other labour welfare schemes.</p>.<p>In one instance, a worker who had suffered injuries while on duty had not received any compensation or assistance from the authorities, the inspection report noted.</p>.<p>In Bommanahalli, records relating to rice stock were found to be incomplete, and officials were unable to furnish accurate information regarding the quantity received and distributed. A lorry transporting rice was found to be carrying a load beyond its permitted capacity, and its insurance, permit, and registration certificates had reportedly expired.</p>.<p>In Basavanagudi, unaccounted cash of Rs 17,800 and Rs 9,500 was found with two staff members, who failed to explain the source of the money.</p>.<p>The inspection also revealed violations of government guidelines governing the transport of Anna Bhagya rice, including failure to display mandatory markings and helpline details on distribution vehicles. Similar lapses were observed at facilities in Hanumanthanagar.</p>