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Bengaluru: Lokayukta police arrest public prosecutor for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Lokayukta police set a trap and caught the accused red-handed when she accepted the bribe.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:57 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsbribeLokayukta policePublic prosecutor

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