Bengaluru: Lokayukta police arrest public prosecutor for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta-police">Lokayukta police</a> on Monday arrested a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public-prosecutor">public prosecutor</a> for allegedly taking a Rs 5,000 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bribe">bribe</a>. </p>.<p>The accused is identified as Savitha Naveen Patil, 55, a public prosecutor at the City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-54), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.<p>According to officials, Savitha had demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant, a resident of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banashankari">Banashankari</a>, to submit objections in a case registered at the CK Achu Kattu police station in Bengaluru.</p>.Bengaluru official caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 to process pension work.<p>Following a complaint, Lokayukta police set a trap and caught Savitha red-handed when she accepted Rs 5,000 in bribe.</p>.<p>She has been booked under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prevention-of-corruption-act">Prevention of Corruption Act</a>. </p>.<p>Further probe is ongoing.</p>