<p>Lokayukta Justice BS Patil and Upalokayuktas Justice KN Phaneedra and Justice B Veerappa on Monday inspected lakes and garbage facilities following complaints from the public. Officials of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a>, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd accompanied them. </p><p>Justice Patil visited Sompura lake in Banashankari sixth stage as well as the waste processing plant situated in Lingadheeranahalli. </p>.Bengaluru: Reservation for 369 GBA wards out; 84 wards see changes.<p>He also reviewed the ongoing work pertaining to sewage treatment plant which is being constructed by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). BWSSB chairman Ramprasath Manohar informed the Lokayukta that the STP, once operational, will stop the flow of sewage into the lake. </p><p>At the Lingadheeranahalli plant, Lokayukta spoke to local residents who had complained about the foul smell, flies and leachate water flowing out of the waste facility. Justice Patil took the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd officials to task for not maintaining the plant in a scientific way. </p><p>During his way back, Lokayukta observed garbage blackspots on the road. He stopped his vehicle and directed the BSWML officials to submit a report on the action taken in three days. </p><p>On the same day, Justice Phaneedra inspected Doddabidarakallu lake, Narasappanahalli lake of Peenya and the surroundings. He observed dumping of debris in the vicinity of the lake and permanent structures in the lake boundary. Domestic and industrial effluents were also seen flowing into the lake. He directed the officials to ensure the lake is not polluted while also passing orders to remove the abandoned vehicles parked in the lake's buffer. Justice Phaneedra also found lakes being littered all along Magadi Road. </p><p>Justice Veerappa inspected Kaggadasapura lake in CV Raman Nagar. He observed that the buffer zone of the lake was not protected. He also objected to the construction of sewage treatment plant inside the lake's buffer one. </p><p>During the inspection, he also observed garbage blackspots in and around Malleshpalya, Thippasandra, BEML and HAL. Later, he also found garbage dumped inside the rajakaluve in front of police quarters in Austin Town. Near NGV, Koramangala, he observed that weeds, fallen branches and other debris were dumped in the stormwater drain, obstructing the flow of water. This has led to mosquito breeding and foul conditions, causing inconvenience to local residents. He directed engineers to fix these issues.</p>