<p>Bengaluru: A horrific collision between a car and a container lorry on the national highway near Halasahalli Gate in Hoskote engulfed both vehicles in flames in the early hours of Sunday, police said. </p>.<p>While two occupants of the car escaped with minor injuries, the driver of the container lorry reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash. </p>.<p>The accident occurred around 2:10 am when the lorry was reportedly attempting a U-turn. A Swift Dzire, travelling at high speed toward Kolar, rammed into the lorry’s diesel tank. The impact triggered an immediate fire that spread across both vehicles. </p>.<p>The car’s occupants, identified as Manjunath and Gopi, were rescued from the mangled, burning wreck by locals and fire personnel. Both sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Hoskote, according to police. </p>.<p>“The lorry was loaded with soaps, detergents and diapers, much of which was gutted in the fire. We have registered a case and are investigating the driver’s negligence in making an unauthorised U-turn,” a Hoskote traffic police officer said. Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour. Preliminary assessments indicate that both vehicles suffered at least 50% damage. </p>.<p>Hoskote traffic police cleared the wreckage from the highway to ensure smooth traffic flow and are scouring CCTV footage from nearby toll plazas to trace the absconding driver. </p>