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Bengaluru: Lorry bursts into flames after collision with car; two injured

While two occupants of the car escaped with minor injuries, the driver of the container lorry reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 22:39 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 22:39 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaHoskote

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