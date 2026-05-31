Bengaluru lost 949 trees to thunderstorm in a month: GBA

<p>Bengaluru: The city lost 949 trees and 2,066 tree branches to storms and heavy rain between April 29 and May 29, according to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p>.<p>Although tree debris can still be seen on several roads, almost all fallen trees have been cleared from roadsides. </p>.<p>The highest number of tree falls was reported in the Bengaluru West City Corporation limits, where 330 trees and 919 branches fell. Most of these have been cleared, officials said. </p>.4 days of rain, wind bring down 476 trees across Bengaluru.<p>Although GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao had directed officials to quickly remove trees, branches and debris remaining on roads and footpaths, the effort has not yielded the desired results. The civic body had shared phone numbers of forest department officials and the control room for citizens to report such cases. However, residents complained that officials often do not answer phone calls.</p>.<p>According to an official release, the West Corporation witnessed a large number of fallen trees and broken branches due to strong winds and heavy rain. These were cut and cleared on-site to ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement. </p>.<p>The transportation of felled trees is currently under way. Citizens who spot fallen trees along roadsides, footpaths or in public places have been requested to contact the helpline 1533, the West Corporation control room at 9480685703, or the designated forest department officials. </p>