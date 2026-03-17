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Bengaluru LPG crisis: Panic booking, visits to agencies by domestic users come down

With both cooking oil and LPG prices rising, roadside eateries are facing a hard time.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 23:12 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 23:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLPG

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