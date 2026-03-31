<p>Starting today, there may be a visible decline in the number of autorickshaws plying on Bengaluru roads. Several auto liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stations across Bengaluru, including major outlets like in Seshadripuram and units in Basaveshwara Nagar, have placed “No Stock” boards, forcing drivers to travel over 10 km in search of fuel. </p><p>The LPG crisis continues in the city as many gas stations are not receiving adequate stock. The crisis has triggered a spike in operational costs. Autorickshaw drivers, on Tuesday, reported that just a month ago, auto LPG was priced at Rs 59 per litre, but on Tuesday, rates at private bunks have skyrocketed to anywhere between Rs 85 and Rs 100, with some private operators allegedly charging up to Rs 115.</p><p>The severe shortage of auto LPG and an arbitrary price increase by some stations have left several drivers hanging by a thread. For instance, at True Gas station on Seshadripuram Link Road, the premises remained barricaded on Tuesday. The management stated that purchasing gas at the current market rate of Rs 115 per litre makes it impossible to sell to drivers at a reasonable price.</p>.Converting dry leaf waste into cooking gas: IIT Bombay's innovation reduces dependence on LPG.<p>“We previously sold at Rs 85 despite buying at Rs 90 just to maintain the service, but the current gap is too wide to bridge,” the manager noted.</p><p>The shortage is not restricted to one locality. Drivers at MG Road and JC Nagar reported that LPG bunks in Halasuru, Adugodi, and Indiranagar have been dry for days. Many stations across the city were either closed or had long queues of auto drivers who were waiting for LPG. To add to their woes, drivers who usually rely on school contracts are now, owing to summer holidays, entirely dependent on the general public.</p><p>A senior government official told DH that LPG shortage is limited only to private auto LPG dispensing stations in the city. “There is adequate supply of LPG in all state-backed LPG stations such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. There are about 40 stations in Bengaluru where LPG availability is not a problem,” he said.</p>