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Bengaluru: LPG prices soar, pumps shut, wait for your auto may get longer

The severe shortage of auto LPG and an arbitrary price increase by some stations have left several drivers hanging by a thread.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 20:29 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 20:29 IST
BengaluruLPGIndia News

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