Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat to be flagged on August 31

Train number 20671 will depart from Madurai at 5.15 am and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 1 pm. In the return direction, train number 20672 will leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 1.30 pm and reach Madurai by 9.45 pm. It will run six days a week (no service on Tuesdays) and be served by an eight-coach rake. It will have seven chair cars and one executive class.