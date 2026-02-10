<p>Bengaluru: Vidhana Soudha police have arrested a male <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/therapists">therapist</a>, working with a luxury hotel, for allegedly misbehaving with a Canadian woman who is said to be a delegate of the Canadian government, attending an event in the city.<br><br>A senior police officer said that the accused, (32), was employed at the spa in the hotel, located on Palace Road in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru’s </a>Central Business District (CBD).<br><br>In her complaint, a 44-year-old victim alleged that she had gone to the hotel’s spa for a massage and the therapist touched her inappropriately during the session.<br><br>She was residing at the same hotel and was in Bengaluru to attend a conference, police officer said.</p>.2 held for robbing home-alone woman in Bengaluru .<p>The matter came to light after an eye witness posted about the woman’s ordeal on his X account and tagged the Bengaluru City Police.<br><br>Initially, the hotel staff did not alert the police about the incident and tried to pay some money to the victim and also threatened her with dire consequences. Based on the social media video, the police took a statement and registered a case against the accused and further investigation is on, the police said.</p>