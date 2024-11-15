Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru man accuses cop of harassing sister, probe reveals she doesn’t exist

Dyamakkanavar claimed that the officer had befriended his sister on Facebook in 2020, eventually received over a lakh in money transfers from her and continued to harass her.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 02:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 02:32 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us