Bengaluru man accuses cop of harassing sister, probe reveals she doesn’t exist

<p>Bengaluru: A city resident filed a complaint with the South Bengaluru police, alleging that a sub-inspector from the Basavanagudi police station was harassing his sister. However, an investigation revealed that the woman mentioned in the complaint does not exist.</p>.<p>The petitioner, identified as Dyamakkanavar, sent a request to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Division, seeking an investigation into his claims. He alleged that his sister, supposedly a doctor at a private hospital, was being harassed by the sub-inspector.</p>.<p>Dyamakkanavar claimed that the officer had befriended his sister on Facebook in 2020, eventually received over a lakh in money transfers from her and continued to harass her.</p>.<p>Due to the severity of the allegations, the DCP ordered an investigation led by the Hanumanthanagar police inspector, who submitted the report on November 5.</p>.<p>A senior officer involved in the probe told DH that they found no trace of the woman named in the complaint. "We sent multiple notices to the provided address and visited the hospital mentioned, but no woman by that name existed," the officer said.</p>.<p>DCP Lokesh B Jagalasar confirmed that the report concluded the woman was fictitious. "The report confirms that the woman does not exist, but if any victim comes forward, we are prepared to proceed with the case," he stated.</p>.<p>An officer added that the bank accounts provided by the petitioner were all registered under his own name, raising suspicions that Dyamakkanavar may have fabricated the complaint to entrap the sub-inspector. </p>