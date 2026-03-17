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Bengaluru man allegedly slits throat of underage fiance

The suspect is currently absconding
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimemurder

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