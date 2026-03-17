<p>Bengaluru: A minor girl was allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">murdered</a> by her fiancé in an abandoned house in eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru's</a> DJ Halli area on Tuesday morning.</p><p>The suspect, identified as Sabeel (20), had reportedly been engaged to the victim despite her being underage.</p><p>According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am, when Sabeel allegedly took her to the house and killed her by slitting her throat before fleeing the spot.</p>.Man kills 50-year-old wife suspecting infidelity in Bengaluru.<p>The incident came to light after Sabeel's family members discovered the body lying in a pool of blood and alerted the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a>.</p><p>A case has been registered at the DJ Halli police station, and a search is underway to trace the suspect. The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.</p>