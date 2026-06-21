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Bengaluru man alleges harassment in video before suicide; four held

The deceased has been identified as Papanna, a resident of Channasandra in Kadugodi.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 22:45 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 22:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSocial media

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